During a public speech at the British LGBT Awards in London last week, the former First Lady and US Secretary of State thanked PR agency ThisGeneration and its crew.

Ms Clinton was accepting a ‘Global Ally’ award at the ceremony when she mentioned Daniel Hughes and Connor Dunn for helping to put on a “hugely successful” event that included musicians Alesha Dixon and Anne-Marie, as well as Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Merseyside duo Conor Coady and Melanie C.

Former Senator Hillary Clinton spoke via video link from the United States at the UK’s largest LGBT+ awards event, saying she could “not be prouder to stand with the LGBT+ community” but that there is still “work to be done to change laws and change hearts and minds” until LGBT+ people achieve full equality.

Dan Hughes, the CEO of ThisGeneration, remarked, “I am immensely proud of our achievements this summer.”

“Ms Clinton expressing gratitude to ThisGeneration is a great testimonial to my team’s hard work and is well-deserved, but this is just the beginning.

“We have big expansion ambitions, and I am especially thrilled to have enhanced our staff during this time by hiring Connor Dunn, a bright former Washington Newsday writer.

“We will continue to push and aim for excellence in all we do for any clients, while ensuring that the social movements in which we participate genuinely assist people in need.”

The namecheck capped off a great few months for ThisGeneration, which also collaborated with Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and insurance giant Swinton to launch a new humanitarian initiative.

In May, corporate executives joined Liverpool FC veteran Jamie Carragher and Wolves defender Conor Coady for the official launch of Football for Change, a new social mobility “crusade” aimed at improving possibilities in education and training for young people from underprivileged communities.

Last month, the firm collaborated on a special Football For Change video with comedian Matt Lucas.