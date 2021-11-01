At the site of a former fire station, new residences are being developed.

On the site of the former West Kirby fire station, more than 30 units will be developed.

Blueoak Estates proposes to build 32 apartments on Grange Road in Wirral town, spread across three linked structures.

The three structures, which will range in height from three to four and a half storeys, will be built on the site of the former fire station, which was deemed redundant when the station closed in 2016 and was replaced by a new one in Saughall Massie three years later.

Patio areas will be available for all ground-floor apartments, with the majority of upper-floor residences having private balconies.

Six of the 32 dwellings will meet the criteria for affordable housing, accounting for 20% of the total.

There will be 26 parking places available across the complex, as well as sufficient cycle storage for each residence.

Six electric vehicle charging stations will also be erected, making it easy for future inhabitants to switch to a more environmentally friendly vehicle.

The site’s Grange Road location, which is near to the railway station and in the heart of West Kirby, makes using public transportation a breeze.

The idea, according to Blueoak Estates, is necessary to address Wirral’s housing shortfall.

“The scheme will have a positive impact on the supply of new, energy efficient housing in the area on a previously developed site meeting an identified need and assisting in addressing the shortfall in Wirral Council’s supply of housing,” according to the design and access statement attached to the plan.

The local government must now determine whether or not to accept the plan.