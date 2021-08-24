At the shopping center, parking fees will be reinstated.

A Wirral shopping mall is reintroducing parking fees.

After a new operator – Smart Parking – took over the car park at Cherry Tree Shopping Centre in Liscard, fees will be reinstated tomorrow, Wednesday August 25.

During the last two weeks, parking fees have been temporarily halted while a new operator is being established.

The Cherry Tree Centre posted on Facebook that pricing will remain the same as before, and that customers would need to bring their car registration to the machine to obtain a ticket.

“Smart Parking, who have taken over the operation of the car parks, will resume charges on WEDNESDAY 25th AUGUST 2021,” according to the message.

“You must input your FULL, CORRECT car registration when obtaining a ticket from the payment machines for the duration of your visit.

“In the event that assistance is required, a Smart Parking attendant will be stationed in the vehicle park.”

The parking park will charge 70p for an hour, 80p for two hours, £1.20 for three hours, and £7.80 for stays longer than six hours.

After the announcement was circulated in local Facebook groups, the news caused some disagreement.

“Absolute craziness they’re still charging to park there, no wonder the centre is on its knees,” one person said.

“I think I’ll be swerving this vehicle park from now on,” another individual stated.

Others thought the pricing was fair, with one commenting, “That’s not awful at all.”

“Bargain,” said another.

The majority of people, on the other hand, were opposed to the idea of entering registers.

“Sometimes I don’t have change, so I always get more hours than I need if I’m just going to the bank, then give my ticket to someone else after I’m done,” one customer explained.

Why do they have to complicate things when they could just leave it alone?”

“The sad truth is that the older generation of weekly shoppers just want to put their money in and show a ticket, not spend 20 minutes trying to work a machine,” another commented.

“It will put this shopping center out of business.”

“Don’t like having your registration number on ticket, implies you can’t give it to anyone, mean,” another person wrote.

“I’m not going to put my registration in,” one individual remarked, while another said, “I’m not going to put my registration in.”

