At the Ryder Cup, a chant of “F*** Joe Biden” erupts after the United States defeats Europe.

Over the weekend, the Ryder Cup, golf’s most coveted team title, became another major event marred by anti-Biden shouts.

The US defeated Europe 19-9 in the biennial game, but by the third day, some supporters’ celebrations had devolved into political slander, with one video showing fans yelling “F*** Joe Biden” from the stands.

A chant momentarily breaks out, and some boisterous fans can be heard shouting insulting insults against the president in the video, which appears to have been shot from a spectator and posted on Twitter.

The caption for the seven-second video reads, “Hearing fans yell ‘F*** Joe Biden’ during the Ryder Cup is fantastic.” Hundreds of fans sit behind a stand adorned with “Ryder Cup” logo. Two supporters, dressed head-to-toe in a suit bearing the design of the American flag, can be seen in the foreground.

“Oh my God… Oh my God… Oh my God… Oh my God… Oh my One woman can be heard saying, “Who started that?”

It’s a lovely picture hearing fans yell “Fuck Joe Biden” at the #RyderCup.

twitter.com/i4W5AlySjs

25 September 2021 — Femme 2.0 (@YouKnowMares)

Fans flocked to the seaside Whistling Straits in Wisconsin to watch the three-day event, which marked the first time the competition had been held in the United States in five years and the first time it had been held on a public course in a quarter-century.

In recent weeks, the expletive-laden chant against Biden has become a popular war cry from the stands of sporting events all throughout the country.

College football games, in particular, have become fertile ground for supporters looking to communicate their political message to a large audience.

On Saturday, September 11, fans during the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers game against the Kansas Jayhawks and the Alabama State Hornets game against the Auburn Tigers were heard chanting “F*** Joe Biden.”

During a Virginia Tech game and a match between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Austin Peay Governors in Mississippi, similar remarks were heard.

Over the same weekend, the Old Row Sports Twitter account broadcast clips of the enraged audience on Twitter. Fans yelling “f*** Joe Biden” inside a television studio covering a game was one of the videos uploaded.

It appears that the chant is. This is a condensed version of the information.