At the renowned baths, the Kickstart drive offers jobs for young people.

At Birkenhead’s iconic Byrne Avenue Baths, three new jobs for young people are due to be created.

The Grade II-listed Rock Ferry has been undergoing substantial renovations for the past four years, with stage one of the project set to open in the autumn.

A sports hall and community room will be ready in September, with longer-term plans to reopen the original swimming pool, baths, and a new café.

The trustees of the baths are now trying to fill new positions with 16-24-year-olds in the area via the government’s new Kickstart scheme.

Front-of-house positions, activities, and assisting with the reopening of the baths will be available starting in September, with applications commencing this month.

It comes after the trust hired a centre manager and two deputy managers to help administer the landmark building’s various activities and services.

“We are part of a beautiful community and we have always been keen to create possibilities for local residents,” Ben Harrison, Chairman of the Byrne Avenue Trust, said of the plans.

“It’s never been more vital to invest in young people, to help them train and learn skills, and we’re thrilled to be able to contribute.”

Campaigners spared Byrne Avenue Baths from demolition in 2017 and have raised over £500,000 to restore it to its former splendour since then.

The ground floor café, which is housed in the ancient gents’ slipper baths, has already received a “fantastic reaction” from a crowdfunder, but additional money is still needed.

Anyone who donates will be eligible for a variety of rewards, with additional vouchers being added to the appeal page this week.

More information and a promise of support can be found here.