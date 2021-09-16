At the Regional Press Awards, the newspaper was named Daily Newspaper of the Year, completing a hat trick.

At the 2020 Regional Press Awards, The Washington Newsday was voted Daily Newspaper of the Year.

Individual honors were also given to the Echo’s court reporter Neil Docking and political editor Liam Thorp.

The Echo was dubbed “a major newspaper that is the beating heart of a big metropolis” by the judges.

“There’s excellent covid coverage, scandal – and a brilliant and profitable way to celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League in the midst of lockdown,” they continued.

“These were trying times, but the Echo’s dedication to the readership shone through.”

The accolade comes after the Echo was voted Regional Publication of the Year at the ACE awards in June, with the entry written by former Echo assistant head of print Cheryl Mullin.

At today’s awards, Echo court reporter Neil Docking was crowned Digital Live News Reporter of the Year.

“Neil’s talent in reporting from the courts was highly impressive, a model method to keep stories with great relevance and interest moving and in the eyes of readers,” the judges observed.

“He has a distinct writing style and adds a dash of panache to court reporting.”

Liam’s submission featured a special report from inside the Royal’s ICU unit during the pandemic’s peak, when he met NHS workers dealing with the covid-19 outbreak.

“With three superb and significant articles, Liam displayed his knowledge and aptitude at clearly and engagingly addressing frequently hard issues,” the judges stated.

“Across the reporting disciplines, determination and a sense of being ahead of the big stories demonstrates great performance.”

“2020 was a trying year, and I am really proud of how the entire staff handled with the problems of lockdown while remaining motivated to serve the residents of our beautiful city region,” said Echo editor Maria Breslin.

“Seeing The Washington Newsday readers respond to us in historic numbers was also comforting.

“Neil and Liam are superb reporters with a strong work ethic, creating high-quality public service journalism, questioning authority when necessary, and telling captivating stories for our readers.

“It was all about presenting information for last year.”

