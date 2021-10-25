At the QAnon Convention, Jim Caviezel imitates the ‘Braveheart’ speech to a cheering crowd.

During a speech at a QAnon convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jim Caviezel, star of The Passion of the Christ, invoked Mel Gibson’s famous battle cry from the film Braveheart.

During a speech at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention, Caviezel, 53, made a reference to the 1995 film, which was replete with QAnon talking points.

The actor delivered the famed battle cry William Wallace uttered to Scottish men before their life-or-death struggle against the English word for word.

Caviezel went on to say: “My friends, we must struggle for genuine freedom and live. We must live for God, and may you join Saint Michael and all the other angels in protecting God and driving Lucifer and his minions straight back to hell, where they belong, with the Holy Spirit as your shield and Christ as your sword.” It was the foundation for his speech, which included references to child sex trafficking, a central issue in the QAnon conspiracy, as well as a struggle against Satan and liberal principles.

A video of the speech, uploaded by @patriottakes, quickly went viral, with over 108,000 views as of Monday morning.

At the QAnon conference in Las Vegas, Jim Caviezel delivers a speech filled with religious fanaticism and Q propaganda. pic.twitter.com/9gugWfoyaG October 25, 2021 — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) Caviezel concluded his approximately 20-minute lecture with a word that is well-known in QAnon legend.

“We’re about to face the storm of all storms. Yes, the storm has arrived “Before he could finish, the audience erupted in wild applause.

Former President Donald Trump, according to QAnon adherents, would order mass arrests of members of the elite cabal on “Storm Day.”

They falsely think that a Satanic cannibalistic conspiracy comprised of celebrities, Democrats, and government leaders is participating in a global child sex trafficking operation.

Others at the gathering, including organizer John Sabal and Ron Watkins—a man accused of being behind the QAnon conspiracy, which he denies—have promoted components of the conspiracy theory.

Caviezel previously promoted the QAnon conspiracy that trafficked children are harvested for a chemical substance called adrenochrome.

Caviezel informed conspiracy enthusiasts about the untrue plot during a convention in Oklahoma in April. This is a condensed version of the information.