At the ‘puppy farm,’ Will Young shackles himself to the gates.

Police were called after pop artist Will Young chained himself to gates outside a beagle breeding business during an animal rights demonstration.

The musician joined demonstrators from ‘Camp Beagle’ outside MBR Acres, near RAF Wyton in Cambridgeshire, who demanded that the dogs inside be released and that beagles no longer be used in laboratory experiments.

According to Cambridgeshire Live, celebrity activists Ricky Gervais and Peter Egan have also campaigned for the shutdown of the factory, which is owned by Marshall BioResources of the United States.

Mr Young said he drove up from London for the protest, which he described as a “two-hour trip.”

“As a dog owner and animal lover, I couldn’t stand by and witness what was going on at this puppy breeding operation, which breeds up to 2,000 puppy beagles a year – practically a puppy farm – to be transported to their unavoidable suffering and death for animal experimentation.”

“I just believe that people are unaware of what is going on in our country.”

Mr Young admitted that handcuffing himself to the gate was “more difficult” than he expected, and that his back pained “because I’m old.”

Mr Young was observed being approached by police, who then removed his handcuffs, exited the gates, and joined other demonstrators.

“Our reaction to the protests in Wyton has been impartial and proportionate, balancing the freedom to protest with the right of site personnel to go about their lawful business,” a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson stated.

“Under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005, we are creating a secure environment for protestors to peacefully express their opinions and for site personnel to conduct their jobs.”

