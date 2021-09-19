At the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Texas, 75 dogs perish in a “heartbreaking” fire.

According to fire officials, 75 dogs died in a fire at a Texas pet resort on Saturday evening.

At around 11 p.m., twenty firefighters arrived at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown, Texas, to put out the fire. Crews arrived four minutes after receiving a call reporting the fire, but were unable to save any of the dogs who were housed there.

“By that time, the fire had covered the complex in smoke. The Georgetown Fire Department announced on Facebook on Sunday that none of the resort’s 75 pets perished.

The fire did not result in any human injuries.

The Georgetown Incident Department’s chief, John Sullivan, told reporters Sunday that the fire is “very heart-wrenching for us as first responders.”

“My heart just dropped when I got the address and knew exactly where we were going because, quite frankly, I view my personal pet as probably my closest confidante, friend, and the one who doesn’t judge,” Sullivan said during a media briefing that was broadcast on television news station KVUE and later posted online.

He stated, “My heart simply hurts for the people today.”

“The owner of the facility has been cooperating with the investigation,” the fire department posted on Facebook. The facility will contact the dogs’ owners to arrange for the retrieval of their deceased pets.”

Sullivan said the fire is still being investigated and that he couldn’t speculate on what caused it.

He went on to say that the owners of the pets who had been residing at the facility had expressed their “horror.”

He expressed his surprise by saying, “I mean, I’m startled.” “I’ve been doing this for 29 years, and this is the first time we’ve lost so many pets,” she says. And, one again, I despise the term “pet,” since to me, a pet is much more than that. Sullivan stated, “It is the closest friend.”

“This is a major problem, and properly so,” he added, “and I just wish I could go back in time and fix it.”

