At the Playhouse Theatre, Love, Liverpool celebrates the best of the city.

Following more than a year of limitations, it seemed only natural that the Playhouse Theatre return with a performance that is a love letter to Liverpool and its people.

Love, Liverpool is a collaborative project that aims to highlight the everyday lives and lived experiences of Liverpool residents, whether they were born here or choose the city as their home, like I did.

The live play weaves together the tales and familiar locations in Liverpool that we all know, love, and share, and is inspired by the Everyman and Playhouse’s award-winning, collaborative project Love, Liverpool: An A-Z of Hope.

It starts on a train, with Tracey Gibbs’ visual design showing footage of the city and its many train stations. The clips convey a dramatic reality to the Playhouse’s barren stage, as the five local actors make their way into the apparent train area.

Despite the fact that the first half was designed to weave together stories and ordinary events, it felt fragmented at times, and it was difficult to feel emotionally invested in the bulk of the people.

The performances are excellent, but the continual naming of Liverpool street names and train station stops felt artificial and became stale and tiresome rapidly. There are some great vignettes, but the composition doesn’t appear to flow as a whole.

Aron Julius gave a standout monologue about his childhood in Toxteth, with his joyful memories standing in stark contrast to the area’s frequently unfairly maligned reputation. Before the gut-wrenching disclosure of the racist judgment and micro-aggressions he’s had to endure, Aron took the platform and talked candidly and warmly.

The play comes to life in the second act, when the cast is given far more opportunities to shine.

Actor Nathan McMullen stunned the audience with a show-stopping performance emphasizing the hardship of the LGBTQ+ community, which was especially poignant given the recent spate of homophobic crimes in Liverpool. Nathan’s compassionate, engaging, and lifelike performance came to a close with an exuberant dance across the stage to Dreamer – Livin’ Joy after saying, “I don’t.”