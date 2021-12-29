At the Philadelphia Airport, a woman was caught with hidden knives sewn into her son’s teddy bear.

A mother from New York was discovered with a pair of blades hidden inside her 9-year-old son’s plush animal.

The mother was apprehended by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at a security checkpoint at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday.

The knives were discovered “artfully disguised” and sewed within a Darth Vader teddy bear that the mother said was her son’s comfort object. According to NBC station WSAV News 3, security officers at the airport scrutinized the toy after it passed through the X-ray machine and raised an alarm.

“As it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine, the plush animal, which seemed to be a black bear in a space-age technology suit and cape, sparked an alarm,” according to a TSA statement.

The back of the teddy bear had been restitched, according to TSA officers.

“TSA agents took out two blades that had been skillfully disguised inside the toy, in the center of the bear’s stuffing,” according to the statement.

The reason the mom and her kid were traveling with the hidden blades was unknown. According to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, the mother was allowed to continue her travel, but she was likely to face a federal civil penalty for the security infraction.

“The mother did not provide a comment pertaining to why/how the knives came to be in the stuffed animal,” Farbstein said in an email to McClatchy News, according to the Miami Herald.

Farbstein also said it was unclear whether the 9-year-teddy old’s bear was allowed to accompany him or if it was held aside as evidence.

TSA’s Federal Security Director at the airport, Gerardo Spero, also pointed out that even the most “innocent-looking” products at an airport might be hazardous. In the case of the Darth Vader teddy bear, Spero stated it was obvious that the knives were placed inside on purpose.

“This is a good example of why we can’t assume that something as seemingly harmless as a child’s teddy animal isn’t a security threat,” Spero said. “For whatever reason, someone attempted to conceal two knives within this 9-year-old boy’s toy.” Our TSA personnel made an excellent catch.”