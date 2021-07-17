At the PGA Seniors Golf event in Formby, Tony Bellew will be joined by football and cricket icons, as well as Vernon Kay, Brian McFadden, and Genesis star Mike Rutherford.

Tony Bellew is more used to teeing up left hooks in the boxing ring, but on July 28 the former world champion will take to the golf course in the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship Celebrity Series Pro-Am at Formby Golf Club.

The 38-year-old recently picked up golf and will be joined by a slew of well-known personalities at Formby in the pre-tournament Celebrity Pro-Am, which will feature Legends Tour professionals and amateur guests.

Bellew retired from professional boxing in 2018 with a 34-fight professional record of 30 wins, three losses, and one draw.

His WBC Cruiserweight title victory over Ilunga Makabu in 2016 at Goodison Park, the home of his beloved Everton Football Club, and his two sensational victories over two-weight World Champion David Haye at The O2 Arena in London were highlights.

The ‘Bomber’ has discovered a new passion for golf and is looking forward to joining the star-studded lineup at Formby Golf Club later this month.

He remarked, “I can’t wait to play in the Legends Tour Celebrity Series Pro-Am at Formby.” “I’m new to golf, but I’ve caught the bug, and I’m honored to have been chosen to play alongside some of the game’s biggest names.

“It’s incredible to be able to play at a course so close to home, and I know everyone will come out to support us, and I can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Former England cricket captain Sir Andrew Strauss and England’s most prolific bowler of all time, Jimmy Anderson, will join Bellew in the Celebrity Pro-Am, as will fellow cricketing great Lord Ian Botham, Darren Gough, and Allan Lamb.

Dan Walker, Georgie Bingham, Harry Redknapp, and Sir AP McCoy, Legends Tour Celebrity Ambassadors, will make their Series debuts as they begin their quest for the Celebrity Series Order of Merit.

Vernon Kay, former Westlife singer Brian McFadden, Scottish curler Eve Muirhead MBE, Genesis musician Mike Rutherford, and snooker great John Parrott are among the celebrities who will compete in the Celebrity Series Pro-Am at Formby Golf Club.

Robbie Fowler, Nicky Butt, Neil 'Razor' Ruddock, and ex-Liverpool defender Alan Hansen are all former England internationals.