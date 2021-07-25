At the outset of the Olympic triathlon, there is chaos when a boat blocks racers.

When the start gun went fired, a boat blocked part of the pontoon, preventing nearly half of the field from entering the water. Jonathan Brownlee and Alex Yee, both from the United Kingdom, were among the athletes affected.

As participants dove into the water and began swimming, the boat had to get out of the way.

After a false start, the race was restarted at the second attempt.

Alastair Brownlee, Brownlee’s brother, won gold in this event in 2012 and 2016, but is not competing this year after deciding to focus on ironman competitions.

Jonathan Brownlee is hoping to improve on his bronze medal from London nine years ago and his silver medal from Rio, while Yee, 23, recently won a world series event in Leeds.

The Olympic triathlon consists of a 1.5-kilometer swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride, and a 10-kilometer run.