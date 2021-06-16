At the next assessment on June 24, ten countries could be added to the green list.

Following promising coronavirus case rates and immunization rates in the countries, several vacation spots might be added to the travel green list in just over a week.

Only a small handful of destinations are on the green list, with Brits permitted to go to places like the Faro Islands and Gibraltar without being subjected to quarantine.

Portugal was initially placed on the green list, but was removed just weeks later and placed on the amber list.

The majority of European countries are on the amber list, and the government is presently advising against traveling to amber list sites. Despite the fact that it is not illegal to do so.

People returning from an amber list country must quarantine for 10 days at home and undergo PCR testing upon arrival in the UK, according to Mirror Online.

Australia, Brunei, the Falkland Islands, the Faroe Islands, Israel and Jerusalem, New Zealand, Singapore, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, and St Helena, Ascension, and Tristan da Cunha are now on the green list.

The government is set to revise the travel list on June 24, easing access to other countries.

The following is a list of ten countries that, based on vaccination and coronavirus case rates, appear to be on the verge of being turned green.

The Joint Biosecurity Centre, not ministries, decides which nations are categorized, taking into account a variety of parameters such as the country’s variations, coronavirus cases, and immunization rates.

The quality of a country’s genome sequencing and overall data are also taken into account.

The countries that could be added to the green list next are listed below.

Malta is, without a doubt, the most prominent candidate for inclusion on the green list.

It has a case rate of under seven percent, and three-quarters of the population has been vaccinated.

Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo had some harsh words to say when Malta was not turned green the last time around.

“The (British government) is ignoring scientific advice,” he posted on Facebook. It. The summary comes to a close.