At the motel, a basketball coach stated that he wanted to sexually abuse a baby.

During “depraved” online talks, a children’s basketball coach joked of rapping a newborn and using it as his “f*** toy.”

Stuart McNeil has coached basketball teams for the Cheshire Junior Jets, Warrington Collegiate, and the University of Chester.

In 2012, the 39-year-old carried the Paralympic Torch after being born with the spinal defect spina bifida.

However, he has now been exposed as a paedophile who posted “horrific” child rape films that one cop said are among the worst he has ever seen.

McNeil, of Baker Drive, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, used the messaging software Kik Messenger, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“Kik is a site typically preferred by people with an interest in the sexual abuse of children,” prosecutor David Polglase stated.

In July 2019, an undercover cop pretended to be a man living with his girlfriend, who was expecting their first kid, on Kik.

The officer joined Kik’s ‘Babys’ group, which has 23 members, and ended up in a private conversation with McNeil.

“The conversation immediately led to ideas about sexually abusing the couple’s child when it was born,” Mr Polglase claimed.

McNeil asked the officer whether he planned to “start early” with his child and stated he would mistreat a newborn baby if he had one.

He provided a Category B indecent photo of a nine-month-old girl to the officer and requested that he send a photo of his baby once it was delivered.

McNeil emailed him a Category A film on July 9 depicting a seven-year-old youngster performing a sex act on another boy.

McNeil discussed how the cop “should start torturing the baby when it was born,” according to Mr Polglase, and referred to the newborn as a “f*** toy.”

McNeil shared a Category A video of a two-year-old child being raped in the ‘Babys’ group on July 22 and subsequently submitted it to the officer.

McNeil, who received a photo of the officer’s alleged infant girl, questioned if he had abused her yet.

“There was then conversation of meeting up so the infant could be harmed together,” Mr Polglase added.

McNeill suggested they might meet in a hotel near Liverpool or Chester and he would pay in a chat on July 24.

He then stated that he was. “The summary has come to an end.”