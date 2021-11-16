At the meeting, Hoylake beach campaigners hold a quiet protest.

At a meeting last night, residents who want a sandy beach in Hoylake were accused of wanting to “destroy nature.”

Around 50 individuals attended Wirral Council’s Environment and Transport Committee meeting last evening, with the vast majority believed to be protesting the council’s policy of not raking Hoylake beach, which began in 2019.

The move in 2019 also saw the end of glyphosate beach spraying, while campaign organizations are not demanding for it to be reinstated.

Some locals jumped out of their seats and turned their backs on Labour councillor Liz Grey, who leads the committee, as she opened the meeting at the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton.

Labour’s Steve Foulkes jumped in right away to express his displeasure with the rally, which appeared to be directed at Cllr Grey personally.

He went on to say that the issue of Hoylake Beach was a democratic rather than a personal one.

Cllr Grey addressed the issue at the end of the meeting, saying that given the serious issues being discussed at the committee, such as the council’s finances, which have been hit by more than £220 million in government cuts, and a report on public health in the borough, some people needed to be reminded of their surroundings.

Cllr Grey went on to say that some of those protesting wanted to “destroy nature” in order to establish a sand beach in Hoylake.

Cllr Simon Mountney, a Conservative, disagreed, claiming that caring about the beach and the other topics mentioned at the committee was possible.

Cllr Foulkes went on to say that he had never seen anything like this at a meeting before and that he didn’t want to see it happen again.

Several public questions on Hoylake beach were submitted to the committee, but they were not presented because they were deemed “too similar” to questions given to the same committee during the previous six months.

Cllr Mountney wanted to make it clear how and when residents could submit queries so they wouldn’t be dismissed in the future.

Wirral Council’s head of legal services, Vicki Shaw, addressed the situation. “The summary has come to an end.”