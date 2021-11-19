At the meeting, a squabble erupts after councillors are informed that Christmas has been ‘cancelled.’

Following a heated exchange at a town council meeting, claims were made that councillors had ‘cancelled Christmas’ for a community.

Halewood councillors discussed funding proposals for four holiday events and appeals at their monthly meeting, including a Christmas Crusade, a Christmas character parade, and two projects to provide hampers to the less fortunate.

However, while the town council was debating whether the projects should be funded, a significant fight erupted after comments that the Christmas Crusade and Character Parade were the’same thing.’

People ‘can’t go to the hospital’ as the town’s transportation system failsHalewood Community Spirit organizes a week-long Santa Crusade each year, which visits youngsters on various routes throughout the community.

On December 6, community groups Halewood Voice and the Boyzee will hold a Christmas Character parade, with 800 selection boxes distributed to local youngsters.

“We have two grant proposals that are identical, one from Halewood Voice, which is a parade set in December, the same day as Halewood Community Spirit’s yearly event,” Independent Cllr Bob Swann said.

“It’s the same situation.”

Questions were also raised about Halewood Voice’s application’s ‘lack of detail’ and ‘where the money was going.’

The Halewood Community Spirit group, according to Cllr Swann, is “well established in Halewood” and should not be “undermined.”

“We don’t need another parade,” he added, adding that the two groups should “speak to each other” and support Halewood Community Spirit’s “tremendous job.”

This elicited an outburst from the audience, who got into a heated argument with the councillors.

‘You have cancelled Christmas for the town,’ one member of the public complained.

Cllr Yvonne Graves yelled out at the crowd, urging’respect,’ before subsequently apologizing for her “personal outburst.”

Labour Cllr Clare Rose proposed that the application be deferred so that the Halewood Voice group could finish it, adding that they could ‘work on different days so that the community doesn’t miss out and enjoy Christmas.’

The character parade, according to Cllr Bob Swann, will ‘undermine’ the ‘well-established crusade’ that ‘everyone looks forward to.’ “The summary has come to an end.”