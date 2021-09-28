At the Liverpool Empire, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast puts a magnificent perspective on the “story as old as time.”

This is your chance to watch the beloved classic Beauty and the Beast in a way you’ve never seen it before.

The world premiere of Disney’s new Beauty and the Beast film. The Musical Tour has arrived to the Liverpool Empire Theatre, presenting a magnificent live recreation of the narrative complete with amazing visual effects, carefully created costumes, and energetic musical numbers.

The performance will be in town until October 16, giving you the perfect opportunity to make your return to the theater absolutely magical.

There’s still time to get tickets for the play if you’re planning a romantic date night with a twist, an exciting day, or a fun night out with family and friends while the production is at the Lime Street location.

“We are incredibly excited to be bringing this ‘tale as old as time’ to Liverpool, the second stop on our brand new national tour,” said Matt West, director and choreographer for Beauty and the Beast.

“I know how much the people of Liverpool like a Disney musical, so I’m hoping that this reimagined version of Beauty and the Beast will be the right show to reopen the magnificent Empire.”

The story of a selfish young prince who is transformed into a Beast after falling under the influence of an evil enchantress is likely to satisfy fans of the 1991 animated picture or the 2017 live-action feature, as well as anyone who simply enjoys musical theatre, in Disney’s new stage rendition.

To restore to his human form, the Beast must learn to love the lovely Belle, who is fending off the overtures of Gaston, the local hunter.

To the film’s music, enjoy amazing singing and intense dance routines, culminating a tap finale of Be Our Guest with Belle, Lumiere, and all the enchanted objects of the magical castle that is reproduced on stage.

The show's grandeur and set, which is being carried from location to venue during the debut UK tour, will astound theatregoers.