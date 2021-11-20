At the Liverpool Christmas Market, dogs are welcome to join their owners.

For six weeks, the seasonal market has returned to St John’s Garden on William Brown Street.

Last year, it was canceled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated lockdowns.

Visitors will be able to shop over 40 stalls for personalized Christmas decorations, jewelry, and photo prints, as well as seasonal food and drinks.

Children may visit Santa’s village, which features rides such as a gigantic snow slide and a big wheel, while dogs can stroll around the memorial garden, which is part of the William Brown Street conservation area in the city center.

Although it may appear innocent at the time, it is crucial to remember that there are specific items that dogs should avoid at Christmas markets.

Chocolate

It’s common knowledge that chocolate and dogs don’t mix well. Chocolate contains theobromine, which is related to caffeine and is harmful to animals, causing vomiting, diarrhoea, convulsions, and even death in extreme circumstances.

Theobromine levels rise with the darkening of the chocolate, with baker’s chocolate being the most deadly. If your dog has eaten even a small amount, you should take him to the clinic right once.

Chocolate should not be placed on or under the Christmas tree, according to Blue Cross, in order to keep the dog from getting enticed.

Mince pies and Christmas pudding

These holiday treats divide opinion among humans every year, but there’s little doubt about their impact on dogs.

Any foods containing grapes or dried fruits like currants, sultanas, or raisins are hazardous to dogs, as even small amounts can cause kidney failure.

Garlic with onions

Onions, garlic, leeks, shallots, and chives, all members of the Alliaceae family, can be harmful to dogs in both their raw and cooked forms.

These foods, such as stuffing, can cause vomiting and diarrhea in dogs, but they also destroy red blood cells, causing anemia. Symptoms may not appear for several days after using the substance.

Alcohol

Prosecco, mulled wine, beer, and just about any other alcoholic beverage is flowing in households across the country over the Christmas season. However, it is perhaps unsurprising that alcohol is