At the investiture ceremony, Charles narrowly avoids igniting soap opera rivalries.

As he bestowed honors at the second royal investiture ceremony since the national lockdown, the Prince of Wales narrowly avoided reigniting ancient soap opera rivalries by mistaking EastEnders with Coronation Street.

Rudolph Walker, who plays Queen Vic regular Patrick Trueman, said Charles was “very soothing” but that the dramas were briefly jumbled up.

Mr Walker, 81, who received a CBE on Thursday for services to drama and charity, said the prince apologized right away and that everything was “quite lighthearted.”

“He was interested in the performance because he knew I had been in it for a long time and that here I am at the ripe old age of 81, almost 82, still doing it and still loving it,” he told the PA news agency.

“It was incredibly pleasant; he made us feel at ease, and he seemed interested in the fact that I was still slogging along.

“When he said Coronation Street, I told him, ‘No, no, you’re talking about the opposition.’ Let’s talk about EastEnders for a moment.

“He just smiled and said, ‘I understand, I apologize,’ but it was all done in good fun.”

Mr Walker stated that he had extended an invitation to Charles to join him for a drink at the Queen Vic.

“He supposedly attended Coronation Street some time ago, and I said, ‘Well, your royal highness, the invitation to visit EastEnders is there.’

“You never know what might happen.”

Mr Walker went on to say that he never believed he would earn the award “in my wildest dreams.”

“My message to all the kids is that if I can do it, so can they,” she says. Things are difficult, but anything is possible,” he stated.

“Who would have guessed that when I arrived on the borders of the United Kingdom in 1960, I’d be getting an award at St James’s Palace?

“Not in my wildest dreams,” says the narrator.

“It sends a message not only to people in the United Kingdom, but also to young people in the Caribbean,” says the author. But we still have a long way to go.”