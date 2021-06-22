At the inauguration of the Elephant Story Trail, the Duchess of Cornwall battles hay fever.

The Duchess of Cornwall battled hay fever as she reconnected with some of the life-size elephant sculptures she assisted in bringing home during the outbreak.

On Tuesday, Camilla unveiled the Elephant Story Trail in central London, which includes a line of elephant sculptures along the path from Green Park to St James’s Park, as well as reading challenges for families.

The National Literacy Trust, which the duchess has been patron of since 2010, the Bupa Foundation, and Elephant Family, a conservation organisation co-founded by her late brother Mark Shand in 2002, are also involved in the project.

The duchess admitted to National Literacy Trust chief executive Jonathan Douglas that she was suffering from “hay fever problems” and was “red-eyed” due to the high pollen count at the start of the event.

Despite this, she read the classic children’s novel Elmer by David McKee to a group of 60 students from Vauxhall Primary School, who were surrounded by the sculptures, and was briefly overshadowed by an entertainer dressed as Elmer.

Camilla has a special fondness for elephant sculptures, having adopted several of them during the epidemic after Elephant Family’s plans to display them were postponed.

Some of the sculptures, which were created by a group of Indian artists and environmentalists, were kept by the duchess at her Highgrove estate, while others were kept by her friends, including author Jilly Copper and investment banker Jacob Rothchild.

Families may follow the Elephant Story Trail from Green Park to St James’s Park until July 12, after which all of the sculptures will be in Green Park from July 16 to July 23.

“Today has been an incredible occasion because we’re getting together in person with her and honoring these fantastic elephants and the fact that they’re inspiring children’s imaginations and creativity,” Mr Douglas added.

“We want to get the kids out of the house. They’ve been stuck at home for too long, and this is a great chance for them to get out into the fresh air and read a book.”

