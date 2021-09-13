At the ‘horror’ Reminisce Festival, a fight breaks out between security officers.

Two security guards were caught on camera fighting in front of stunned festivalgoers this weekend at Reminisce Festival.

The festival, which took place in Sherdley Park in St Helens on Saturday, drew considerable condemnation after many attendees complained of long lines and unsafe conditions.

A security guy pins another security guard to the ground and sits on top of him in a video shot at the festival and extensively shared on social media.

The man grabs his colleague’s hi-vis jacket as he rises off him and to his feet in the video.

As the second security guy rises up and says “go on then, go on then,” other staff members rush over to try to intercede.

“Unfortunately, this year owing to Covid, our regular security team were unable to give us with the entire quota of staff required,” a festival spokeswoman stated. We had to hire from many agencies we hadn’t dealt with before to make up the number of security workers we believed we needed this year because we had increased our security levels.

“We’ve been made aware of the incident, and the employees involved are currently being evaluated by their individual companies.

“We were really upset by the behavior of the individuals in this video, which occurred during an already difficult event to control owing to a number of logistical concerns beyond our control that caused huge issues.

“We take pride in providing a safe event for our clients and are working closely with the proper authorities to address this situation.”

Thousands of people attended this weekend’s sold-out festival, which featured performances by well-known DJs and musicians like as N-Trance and Basshunter.

However, other people indicated they left early or would not return due to long lines, payment troubles, and concerns about crowd management during the event.

“It took two and a half hours to get into the festival, and there was no crowd management whatsoever,” one festival goer told The Washington Newsday.

"We waited 45 minutes for a £100 carton of Amstel. It was supposed to be cash and card, but it was cash and card after I got in."