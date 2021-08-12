At the Honolulu Airport, a father and son were arrested for allegedly using a fake vaccination card.

A father and son were arrested in Hawaii after reportedly traveling to the state with false COVID-19 immunization cards.

Norbert Chung and his son Trevor Chung, who came to Hawaii from the mainland, were arrested at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Sunday, according to Hawaii’s KHON. The pair was arrested after a tip from the community, according to reports from the Hawaii Attorney General’s office.

According to Hawaii News Now, the attorney general’s office said in a statement, “Attorney General detectives are committed to ensuring all such leads are examined and thank the community for their assistance and support.”

The attorney general’s office added, “Along similar lines, the Department of the Attorney General will investigate and prosecute individuals who defraud the Safe Travels program, which was intended to keep our islands safe.”

According to KHON, Arthur Logan, special agent of criminal investigations for the Department of Attorney General, the investigation took “many, many hours.”

“To come to Hawaii and spend thousands of dollars on a trip, hotel, and airfare, and the money you’re going to spend to enjoy paradise, you’re going to risk it and spend even more money because you put yourself, your family, and others in jeopardy by attempting to falsify documents to come and enjoy paradise,” Logan said.

Falsifying a COVID-19 vaccine card is a criminal that carries a penalty of up to one year in prison and a $5,000 fine. Fake immunization cards are likewise prohibited to sell or buy. The Office of the Hawaii Attorney General has organized a task force to examine violators of the state’s Safe Travels regulations.

Logan said KHON, “Part of that task force, our responsibility is to investigate community complaints about what’s going on with people who may or may not be complying.” “We have conducted and will continue to conduct several investigations. This is the first one that has resulted in arrests like the ones we’ve seen, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be more,” he said.

Fake immunization cards may be purchased online for as little as $25, according to the FBI.