At the height of covid, HMP Liverpool inmates were subjected to gym limitations and ‘goodybags.’

Running an all-male prison would be challenging even under the best of circumstances.

However, when the world was thrown into disarray in 2020 as a global pandemic struck, prisons full of inmates living in close quarters were put under tremendous strain.

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) produced a study this week that gives a unique perspective on how HMP Liverpool worked under the stress of the epidemic.

The Secretary of State appoints the IMB to oversee daily life in prisons to ensure that proper standards of care and decency are maintained.

Prison monitors were permitted access even during the first year of the epidemic to check that they were being run in accordance with new Covid procedures and that prisoner welfare was being maintained.

HMP Liverpool, a Walton-based category B adult male prison, first opened its doors in 1855.

The IMB writes at the outset of the report that due to its age, the Victorian-era prison “faces significant issues” with its infrastructure and upkeep.

The prison, which is undergoing a £100 million restoration, had decreased its capacity from 800 to 700 prisoners during the renovations, and this reduced number persisted throughout the pandemic.

First night/induction, drug rehabilitation, and vulnerable prisoner units are among the eight residential units in the institution. In addition, there is a healthcare inpatient hospital.

As the pandemic spread, the number of inmates going in and out of the prison decreased substantially, and incoming inmates were forced to isolate for 14 days.

Exercise and time outside of cells were restricted for all inmates. Four cells were allowed out at a time for a half-hour period at the start of the first lockdown, which was raised to a full landing near the conclusion of the year.

According to the article, there was “extremely limited gym time,” but as limitations were loosened, specific landings were permitted time out on the sports field.

According to the report, “prisoners often took these restrictions well” since they could observe the impact of the pandemic on the outside society through television news.

Inmates' access to educational programs.