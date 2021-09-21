At the Gabby Petito Search Area, a mysterious stone memorial was discovered.

In the same spot where authorities discovered the remains of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, a pile of stones organized into what looks to be a makeshift memorial was discovered.

In a region of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, about a dozen white stones organized in a cross were discovered in the mud adjacent to a river.

The site was discovered on Monday evening at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campsite, while it is unknown when or by whom the cross was built.

“We have discovered what seems to be a memorial in the location where law enforcement looked for and eventually discovered the remains of who law enforcement believes to be Gabby Petito,” Fox13 reporter Sydney Glenn tweeted on Monday around 8 p.m. local time. Glenn noted, “This is in the region of Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area.”

The FBI Denver Division confirmed on Sunday that they had discovered “human remains consistent with the description of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.”

Authorities guaranteed “a comprehensive forensic identification” of the remains the next day, so investigators abandoned the search area the next day.

The medical examiner will authenticate the identity of the remains and determine the cause of death during an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday.

Petito was reported missing on September 11, more than two months after she left on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, 23 years old, and ten days after he returned home without her.

According to sources, Laundrie, who has been designated as a person of interest in the case, has refused to speak to authorities and has not been seen since September 13.

