At the funeral of a partner and infant who died in childbirth, a fugitive was apprehended.

After the painful funeral of his partner and baby who tragically died in childbirth, authorities apprehended a convicted drug dealer on the run from prison.

Before removing Thomas Leatherbarrow’s 20-month freedom and bringing him to jail, police waited until he had left the funeral.

After confessing to being a temporarily released prisoner unlawfully at large, details of the terrible background were revealed at Liverpool Crown Court today (Thursday, September 30) for sentencing.

When the offence occurred, Leatherbarrow, 28, was serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence in Kirkham open prison in Lancashire for cocaine trafficking and failing to surrender to bail.

He successfully applied to the Parole Board for interim day release dates under a re-settlement program just 18 months into his sentence. These were scheduled to take place between December 2018 and April 2019.

However, after his second day parole on December 29, he never returned, according to prosecutor Peter Hussey.

“Police searched for him but were unsuccessful, and there was information late last year that he had been hospitalized in Spain, and plans were being made to issue a European Arrest Warrant,” he said.

“However, he was discharged before that could happen. Police did not find him until August of this year.”

On the afternoon of August 24, after leaving the funeral of his young partner and their baby son, his car was stopped at Elmswood Road, Aigburth, and he was arrested and put back into custody.

Julian Nutter, his barrister, described the case’s background as “very odd.”

“What occurred was that the birth went horrifically wrong and they both died,” he explained.

“To their credit, the cops waited until he was in a car leaving the burial before arresting him, and he thanked them, and he thanks them again via me.”

Mr. Nutter stated that while on day release, he visited his mother, who died two weeks later.

He went to her funeral and never returned.

Leatherbarrow was also under pressure “from guys in the underworld” to return with forbidden stuff, he added. “The summary has come to an end.”