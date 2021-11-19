At the former LFC training site, there are plans for 170 homes.

The former training ground of Liverpool FC could be transformed into a combination of 170 residences, bungalows, and care facilities.

Revised proposals have been submitted for the redevelopment of the landmark Melwood site in West Derby, which may see the former training complex transformed into a new residential community.

Liverpool FC will move from Melwood to a new state-of-the-art facility in Kirkby in 2020.

The LFC team and larger staff buildings have remained on the property and will be incorporated into the projected development plans.

The new blueprint, led by affordable housing provider Torus, aims to build 170 homes over the land, with units ranging from a residential block to terraces, semis, and four-bedroomed town houses.

Along with a mix of townhouses, terraced and semi-detached residences, the construction will include a three-story residential block with 96 extra care units and dementia dwellings.

LFC’s existing infrastructure will be preserved and transformed into a football education academy and community space.

New vehicle access points will be added to Deysbrook Lane, Melwood Drive, and Crown Road as part of the project.

The most recent proposed development is a continuation of the proposals presented in 2017.

Local locals consider these new designs as a “upgrade” because they address drainage and flooding concerns on the property.

“We are carefully evaluating these plans,” said Stephen Guy, chairman of the West Derby Society.

“They’re better than the ones that were granted draft planning clearance in 2017, but have since lapsed.”

“The key issue remains drainage and the possibility of increased flooding as a result of developing green zones that have remained green for good reasons.”

“We can’t help but conclude that if overdevelopment continues, West Derby’s future would be quite bleak indeed.”

Torus’ spokesperson stated: “Torus’ proposed Melwood scheme was shaped by community consultation and is centered on a vision of a sustainable, multi-generational residential community, as well as the preservation of high-quality sports facilities for the community to use, as an asset for West Derby and the city.

"Some people are concerned that the development may raise the risk of localized flooding. Currently, Melwood."