Rod Stewart's son speaks at the Football for Change event at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool

At the Football for Change gala dinner, Sir Rod Stewart’s young son stole the scene.

Aiden Stewart, Sir Rod Stewart’s little son, was a natural on stage, convincing his famous father to sing during a Q&A session at the Football for Change gala dinner.

After a successful £19,000 offer for a private meeting with him at a gig next year, the iconic vocalist and ardent Celtic fan played an acoustic version of ‘Have I Told You Lately’ and subsequently serenaded a member of the audience with a rendition of ‘Maggie May.’

On Saturday night, Sir Rod was a surprise visitor at the Rum Warehouse, which is located close to the city’s Titanic Hotel and where supporters raised more than £250,000 for the social mobility organisation.

