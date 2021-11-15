At the Football for Change gala dinner, Sir Rod Stewart’s young son stole the scene.

Aiden Stewart, Sir Rod Stewart’s little son, was a natural on stage, convincing his famous father to sing during a Q&A session at the Football for Change gala dinner.

After a successful £19,000 offer for a private meeting with him at a gig next year, the iconic vocalist and ardent Celtic fan played an acoustic version of ‘Have I Told You Lately’ and subsequently serenaded a member of the audience with a rendition of ‘Maggie May.’

On Saturday night, Sir Rod was a surprise visitor at the Rum Warehouse, which is located close to the city’s Titanic Hotel and where supporters raised more than £250,000 for the social mobility organisation.

