At the first attempt, a Mersey girl achieves national boxing success.

Olivia Holmes had a well-known national victory last weekend – at the first attempt.

The 19-year-old Rotunda ABC bantamweight was the only Merseyside boxer to reach the finals of the English Senior Elite Boxing Championship (previously the ABA Championship) – and she won it with a 4-1 decision over Hall Green’s Holly Heffron at the University of East London SportsDock.

Olivia qualified for the senior national championships for the first time this year, and her accomplishment has earned her an automatic GB assessment.

“I went up against a top opponent and it was challenging, but I’m pleased to pull through and win the title,” Olivia remarked after winning the Female Under 54kg final 4-1.

“I’ve been working towards this moment my whole life, so it’s incredible to finally be here, and I can only move up from here.”

“Olivia has done a terrific job in winning the elites in her first attempt at the age of 19,” said delighted coach Michael Albertina.

“She was competing in a highly competitive weight class against three former national champions as well as England internationals.”

“She is passionate about the sport and, like many other boxers, missed out on the European and World Championships as a young boxer owing to the covid epidemic.”

“Her objective now is to get on the GB pathway and qualify for world championships and Olympic Games like former Rotunda boxer Natasha Jonas.”