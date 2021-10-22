At the European Open, Andy Murray was defeated by Diego Schwartzman.

Andy Murray was eliminated from the European Open in Antwerp after losing in straight sets to Diego Schwartzman.

Murray was unable to capitalize on an early lead as Schwartzman won 6-4 7-6 (6) in two hours and 13 minutes, returning to the site of his previous singles title in 2019.

On Tuesday, the Argentinian earned a first-round bye, while Murray battled his way into the last 16 with an epic triumph over Frances Tiafoe that lasted nearly four hours.

“In the second set, dealing with adversity, I didn’t make as many good decisions as I would have liked,” Murray said.

“My mental state was poor, and my attitude on the court was poor.”

“They’re two things you can manage, and if they’re missing, it’ll make match decision-making more difficult.”

Lloyd Harris, the seventh seed, defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-2 6-3 to go to his fifth tour-level quarter-final of the season.

After 72 minutes, the South African blasted 11 aces and won 83 percent of points on his first serve to advance.

Harris noted, “I came out really solid and didn’t make many mistakes.”

“He gave me a couple more looks at second serves, which helped a little bit, and I was able to capitalize and get momentum.”

In the last eight, Harris will face Marton Fucsovics, who defeated fourth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-1 to reach his first quarter-final since Wimbledon.

Brandon Nakashima of the United States won a tough match against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland, 7-6 (5) 6-7 (5) 6-3.

Adrian Mannarino defeated Andrey Rublev in the 2019 VTB Kremlin Cup final, winning 5-7 7-6 (4) 6-3 in Moscow.

Before beating the incumbent champion and number one seed, Mannarino hit nine aces and saved one match point on service at 5-6 down in the second set.

“It’s entirely different two years later,” Mannarino stated. “Both of us have progressed.

“Anything may happen, even if a player is better than you.” I was fortunate, and I am quite pleased with my performance.” After defeating Federico Coria 6-2 6-1 in 70 minutes, Mannarino will face Ricardas Berankis.

Aslan Karatsev, the second seed, advanced with a 6-4 6-3 victory against Egor Gerasimov and Gilles.