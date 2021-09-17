At the El Paso border, a record number of unaccompanied migrant children has been reported.

The Border Patrol Sector in El Paso revealed on Friday that fiscal year 2021 set a new milestone for the region’s highest number of unaccompanied migrant kid crossings.

Since the beginning of the year until August 31, the sector, which stretches from the tip of West Texas to the entire state of New Mexico, has reported seeing about 21,000 unaccompanied children, breaking the previous record of over 16,000 set in 2019.

These interactions account for nearly 16% of the overall number of unaccompanied minors who have arrived at the southern border this year, which Border Patrol estimates to be little over 130,700. Authorities blame the spike on smuggling organizations that have sought to profit as demand for passage to the United States has increased as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, El Paso Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez said, “Transnational Criminal Organizations continue to abuse the most vulnerable population: children from other nations.” “By deceiving parents and then abandoning their children at the border, they have put the lives of thousands of unaccompanied children in jeopardy.”

Human smugglers charge anything from a few hundred dollars to up to $15,000 to smuggle people across the border, with charges varying depending on the person’s country of origin and travel expenses. Some of the people who pay for these services are so desperate to cross that they go into debt to pay for it, putting themselves at risk of human trafficking, forced labor, sex slavery, and organ harvesting if they can’t pay.

Children crossing the border with their parents, who may or may not have paid a smuggler, frequently arrive at the Mexican border. However, because of COVID-19 constraints that allow U.S. customs to turn away adults requesting asylum, some parents choose to send their children across alone, knowing that they will be permitted through due to the policy’s attitude that allows solitary children to seek asylum, according to this website.

The Biden administration has been chastised on both sides of the aisle, with campaigners decrying his limitations on asylum seekers and critics claiming that his deregulation of Trump-era regulations has resulted in an even larger influx. Vice President Kamala Harris is still in charge. This is a condensed version of the information.