At the docks, a man was crushed to death by 30 tonnes of brown rice.

30 tonnes of rice crashed on top of a dock worker, crushing him to death in a container shed.

In 2015, John Burns, a Hooper Transport employee, died at Garston docks after the weight of the rice suffocated him and inflicted blunt force injuries to his chest.

As a result of the deadly accident, Associated British Ports Holdings Ltd pleaded guilty to various health and safety violations and was fined £1.8 million.

Mr Burns, along with three other drivers, were moving rice from a container ship to a storage shed at the docks on October 25, 2015, according to a statement from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

A search was launched after Mr Burns’ vehicle failed to exit the shed. His truck was discovered at full height with the load deposited, but the employee was discovered underneath the 30 tons of rice.

Mr Burns “suffered extensive leg injuries, blunt force chest injuries, and mechanical hypoxia,” according to the HSE.

The HSE found that Associated British Ports Holdings Ltd failed to carry out a suitable and sufficient risk assessment or put in place appropriate control measures, including failing to maintain the hold to run actuator, which would have prevented drivers exiting their vehicles and thus out of the way of the tipping load, according to an investigation.

They also failed to “adequately supervise and monitor the tipping process,” according to the investigation.

Associated British Ports Holdings Ltd, of Aldwych House, Aldwych, London, admitted to violating Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

The firm was fined £1.8 million and forced to pay £31,694.42 in costs.

Following this inquiry, a case against another defendant will be heard on June 6, 2022, at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

“This was a horrible occurrence,” said HSE inspector Bradley Wigglesworth, “and our thoughts are with Mr Burns’ family.”

“Those in charge of the job have a responsibility to create safe working techniques, adequately supervise and monitor work activity, and give workers with the necessary information and training in safe working systems.”

"If an appropriate safe system of labor can be found."