At the COVID Mandate Rally, Marjorie Taylor Greene says Americans must be as brave as Italians.

Following protests in Rome, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) remarked that Americans should be as “brave” as Italians in opposing COVID-19 demands.

Controversial Rep. Greene urged Americans to follow the lead of the Italians in Rome and resist vaccine mandates that are being implemented around the country.

Rep. Greene tweeted a viral video of Italians taking to the streets to protest the country’s Green Pass, which they must provide if they want to visit indoor venues, cultural events, or sporting events.

The green pass is a digital or paper document that verifies that the holder has been vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19, or has recovered from the disease.

“Americans ought to be this daring and outspoken while you still can,” Rep. Greene added.

“I haven’t been vaccinated.” The mandates are something I abhor. I already back you, and I’ll back you up much more if you take a position. “Courage spreads like a virus.” The Republican’s post comes as large-scale demonstrations against COVID regulations and lockdowns continue to sweep Europe.

Similar rioting and protests were reported across the European Union, from Austria to the Netherlands.

During a period of prolonged rioting in Rotterdam, the country’s second-largest city, police opened fire on protesters after rioters set fire to vehicles and damaged property.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg’s plan to place the country under national lockdown was met with tens of thousands of protesters.

Courage spreads like a virus! https://t.co/szW7GkptQC — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) is a social media influencer. 21 November 2021 Austria will go into lockdown on Monday for a maximum of 20 days, and citizens and residents will be required to get vaccinated beginning February 1, 2022.

Due to a dramatic spike in COVID cases and vaccine hesitancy in the country, the decision was made. Austria is reporting around 13,400 COVID instances per day, according to Reuters.

It also gave out at least 12,873,101 doses of COVID vaccination, enough to cover 72.5 percent of the population.

Rep. Greene has long been a prominent opponent of vaccine and other COVID19-related restrictions that have been imposed on Americans.

