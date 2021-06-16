At the conference, Biden and Putin begin hours of discussion.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin began hours of face-to-face talks in a highly anticipated meeting at a time when both leaders acknowledge that their nations’ relations are at an all-time low.

The meetings in Switzerland, Mr. Biden said, were a dialogue between “two great nations” and that it was “always better to meet face-to-face.” Mr Putin, for one, expressed the hope that the talks will be “fruitful.”

Both men appeared to avoid looking directly at each other during a brief and chaotic photo opportunity in front of a crowd of jostling media during the meeting in a book-lined room.

When a reporter asked if Mr Putin could be trusted, Mr Biden nodded, but the White House soon responded with a tweet asserting that he was “clearly not responding to any one question, but nodding in acknowledgement to the press generally.”

Mr Putin brushed aside reporters’ shouted queries, including one about whether he feared Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is now imprisoned.

When they stood with Swiss president Guy Parmelin, who welcomed them to the residence in Geneva for the summit, the two leaders did shook hands – Mr Biden offered his hand first and smiled at the Russian leader.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Putin are set to hold a four- to five-hour meeting during which they will discuss a variety of topics.

They’ve been exchanging venomous barbs for months.

Mr. Biden has regularly chastised Mr. Putin for harmful cyberattacks on US interests by Russian-based hackers, a contempt for democracy in the imprisonment of Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, and electoral interference in the United States.

Mr Putin, for his part, has responded with evasions, citing the January 6 insurgency at the US Capitol to argue that America has no business lecturing on democratic norms and insisting that the Russian government was not involved in any election meddling or cyberattacks, despite US intelligence showing otherwise.

Both parties set out to lower expectations before of Wednesday’s meeting.

Nonetheless, Mr. Biden stated that it was a crucial step for the US and.