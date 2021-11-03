At the Cheshire Oaks bus stop, a mother was taken aback by a woman’s baby gesture.

A mother thanked a stranger for assisting her ill child in a shopping mall, calling it an act of “real generosity.”

The mother said on the Pride in the Port Facebook group that a “really sweet” woman assisted her and her kid after they drew up to a bus stop in Cheshire Oaks.

The mother stated that her child was sick and had recently been released from the hospital.

“As I pulled into the bus stop in Cheshire Oaks with my hazards on, rushed around the car, trying to take out my vomiting baby who had just been discharged from the hospital, she was there before I had even finished getting the baby out of the car, offering to help,” she wrote.

The mother wrote on Facebook to publicly thank the woman because she had forgotten the “extremely lovely” woman’s name in the midst of the stress.

“Nice things happen in the Port,” one reader commented, praising the anonymous woman’s actions.

Others were quick to inquire about the baby’s well-being.

“Hoping you and the baby are doing well now,” one reader said, “and well done to the lady for offering assistance.”

“I hope your baby feels better soon,” said another.

“My daughter is 16 months old, premature, and not holding down any oral intake, so yes, it’s severe, and children deteriorate very quickly,” the mother said.

She wanted to thank the “amazing lady” who had “stopped to help a clearly distressed parent, on her own, attempting to ensure her daughter didn’t choke on vomit in her car seat,” she concluded.

