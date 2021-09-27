At the bus stop, Dad spots Sir Paul McCartney.

After spotting his hero at a bus stop, a Liverpool father struck up a conversation with Sir Paul McCartney about their old school.

After his wife spotted the Beatles icon in the Heswall area, Colin Newitt, 52, struck up a brief discussion with him.

On Saturday (September 25) afternoon, Colin had a brief conversation with Sir Paul, 79, as he drove his family from Parkgate back to south Liverpool.

“So we were in Parkgate for a meal with our kid Mason when I heard my wife shouting ‘look there’s Paul,’” Colin explained.

“He’d just gotten out of a car, and we’d come to a halt at the traffic lights. I rolled down the window and yelled, “Paul!”

He responded with a yell. ‘Are you all right?’

“I then revealed that I attended the same high school as him. He inquired as to which one I was referring about, and I said that it was the Liverpool Institute. He inquired who my teacher was, and I responded I couldn’t recall but that Mr Parker was the principal.

“Then the lights went out, and we had to leave.” ‘See ya,’ I said, and he waved farewell.

“He’d just gotten out of a car with his daughter Stella,” says the narrator.

Colin revealed that his family had a second link to the McCartneys.

“My kid Mason attends St Martins, Stella’s former fashion school in London,” he remarked. So the McCartneys and I have two things in common.”

Colin, a 35-year DJ, described himself as a lifelong Beatles enthusiast.

“They’ve always been a huge band for me, and I especially appreciated the Love album, which remastered some of their most well-known songs,” he remarked.

“My Life” is a favorite song of mine, and Macca has always been my favorite Beatle.”

On Sunday, Sir Paul was seen with his daughters Stella and Mary, as well as his wife Nancy Shevell, at Liverpool’s Lime Street station.

On what would have been her 80th birthday, the famed singer-songwriter paid tribute to his first wife, Linda, on Friday.

Sir Paul shared a photo of Linda resting in the grass with her head in her hands, gazing directly at the camera.

“Have a wonderful day on what would have been Linda’s 80th birthday,” he wrote.

