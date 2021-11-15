At the bus stop, a woman “spat all over the baby’s face” before abusing the mother of three.

On a family day out, a mother alleges she and her children were molested by a stranger while “minding their own business.”

Rachel Holden was waiting for a bus with her three children in Rock Ferry, Wirral, on November 13 when she alleges a woman “spat all over” her infant in a pram and assaulted the mother-of-three.

At around 11.15 a.m., the 33-year-old was sitting in a bus stop near Lidl on Old Chester Road when she claims a stranger became verbally and physically abusive to her family.

According to Rachel, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “I had a book with me.”