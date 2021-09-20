At the British Pie Awards, a Liverpool baker won eight categories.

A Liverpool chef who launched his own bakery a week before the shutdown won a slew of accolades, including the British Pie Awards’ best newcomer category.

Lee Caffery won a total of eight trophies at the Melton Mowbray event.

Lee, a Waterloo native, opened Pullman Jack’s in March 2020, just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the hospitality industry to shut down for the time being.

However, his takeaway pies were a hit, and Pullman Jack’s grew a strong online following, with the team attending makers markets as limitations were lifted.

Lee trained as a chef and worked as a “tour chef” for some of the biggest names in show business, including Sir Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Britney Spears, and Katy Perry, before starting Pullman Jack’s.

Pullman Jack’s won numerous individual prizes in addition to winning best newcomer at the British Pie Awards, including:

It was awarded gold for its.

Bury Black Pudding with Cherrywood Smoked Pulled Pork

‘Pullman’s Tandoori Chicken & Bombay Potato’ won silver. Silver in the Vegan Pie Category for ‘Savoy Truffle’ (a mushroom pie inspired by Beatles music). In the Class 8: Beef & Ale Pie Category, silver went to ‘Minced Beef, Onion & Guinness.’ Bronze for ‘Scouse’ in the Meat & Potato Category in Class 10

“I was ecstatic to receive the Newcomer Award on Friday, and several of my pies won individual accolades as well,” Lee added. There were 813 pies entered, so the award is a great testimonial to my hard work and products, and I am looking forward to expanding my business nationally now as well.”

Lee smokes all of the meat he uses in his pies. Pullman Jack’s has a production facility in Bromborough and serves various food shops throughout Liverpool, as well as having a store on Ferndale Road in Waterloo that stocks the entire variety.