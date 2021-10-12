At the Boston Marathon, activists drove ten hours to confront Kyrsten Sinema. She did not flee.

Activists hoping to confront Senator Kyrsten Sinema over her opposition to the Democrats’ social spending measure at the Boston Marathon were disappointed on Monday.

The Green New Deal network, which is made up of 15 left-wing organizations, had planned to chastise the Arizona Democrat over her opposition to the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act proposed by the Biden administration.

Sinema, who is an avid runner, has been the subject of so-called “bird dogging,” in which a politician is confronted in an unexpected public setting. Activists followed her into a bathroom at Arizona State University earlier this month, which she described as “inappropriate,” but which President Biden described as “part of the process” when asked about it. Members of the Arizona-based Sunrise Movement Tempe tweeted ahead of Monday’s marathon that they had driven to Boston when their connecting flight was canceled.

“We travelled 10 hours through the night in the hopes of meeting our representative at the #BostonMarathon,” they tweeted with a photo of the group holding a banner that read, “Sinema, be brave, fight for us.”

In the last three years, @SenatorSinema hasn’t held a town hall meeting. We traveled 10 hours through the night to get to the #BostonMarathon in the hopes of seeing our representative after our connecting flight to Boston was canceled. pic.twitter.com/ZlevSG9F8t #NoClimateNoDeal — Tempe Sunrise Movement (@SunriseTempe) 10/12/2021 The activists planned to hoist signs that directly addressed Sinema, urging her to “pass the complete deal” and “stop running from us.” The Working Families Party, for example, tweeted on Monday that it was in Boston “to let Senator Kyrsten Sinema know how Arizonans feel about her inability to deliver for our neighborhoods.” Green New Deal Network activists, on the other hand, informed Fox News that they had “no luck with a sighting of Sen. Sinema” at the event.

She couldn’t make the start line due to an injury, which turned out to be a good reason.

“While Kyrsten qualified for and attended the event, she was unable to run due to her ongoing recuperation from a fractured foot,” according to her spokesman John LaBombard.

