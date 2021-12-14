At the Bolesworth Christmas Lights Trail, you have the chance to win a VIP Champagne Island experience.

This December, Bolesworth will be converted into an illuminated wonderland, with the spectacular 1.2-mile trail promising a dazzling after-dark experience for the whole family.

Bolesworth Castle, near Chester, has partnered up with The Washington Newsday to offer away two VIP Champagne Island excursions for four people in a competition sponsored on our What’s On Facebook page to commemorate its Christmas Light Trail.

But first, let’s take a peek at what the Christmas Light Trail has to offer, which is open today through December 24.

The Holiday Lights Trail

You’ll go alongside the lake, with the Bolesworth Castle lit up spectacularly in the background, then winding roads through the woods, across bridges, and exploring the stunning grounds.

The event will also feature a laser light show with dazzling lights for the whole family to enjoy, as well as a sculpture trail featuring some of the best local and national artists.

Along the route, guests may see actual reindeer, sample festive food and drink from the Christmas village, and shop for unique presents at the Christmas market. There are also a variety of enjoyable fairground rides for the entire family to enjoy.

The Winter Wonderland

For the more enthusiastic members of the family, the Christmas village will also include an all-weather, ecologically friendly synthetic ice-skating rink to book. The mystical woodlands of Bolesworth contain particular properties that aid in the growth of newborn reindeer. All of the young reindeer gather in this unique wood to prepare for their big night as members of Santa’s Sleigh Team.

As the latest addition to the Bolesworth Christmas Lights Trail, you may experience one of many fairground attractions for all ages, as it prepares to bring additional family fun under the stars!

The history of Bolesworth will be described from the 1700s to the present day. The castle has a long and interesting history, and the Bolesworth family has recently developed an interest in art and sculpture. There will be a variety of items collected from well-known local artists as well as from further afield.