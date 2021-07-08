At the Asda vehicle park, Grandad was rescued by a “angel.”

Rachel Seager, his daughter, said she felt “physically sick” knowing that her 93-year-old father suffered alone before being assisted by a stranger.

The mother, who is from Rock Ferry, lives with her father, Gordon, who has a pacemaker and isn’t supposed to carry anything heavy.

Gordon attempted to change the tyre himself after obtaining a flat tyre at an Asda car park in Liscard, but ended up “struggling” and injuring himself.

Thankfully, a stranger in a Mercedes automobile intervened and offered assistance.

Rachel, Gordon’s daughter, wants to express her gratitude to the man who came forward.

“I was conducting Wirral Wings drop offs in Manchester, Warrington, Alder Hey, and Liverpool so he’d offered to pick my daughters up from school for me,” the 42-year-old, who runs a charity called Wirral Wings, told the ECHO.

“I’m devastated because he was there for me.”

“I got a message from Velvet, my daughter, who was worried because granddad had arrived with his hand in a complete mess and was bleeding profusely, so they had gone into school and gotten a plaster and a bandage,” she continued.

“He told them he did it while trying to change his tyre,” she claimed.

“It devastated me, but I knew the girls were taking care of him, and Velvet is a member of St John’s Ambulance and a qualified cadet first aider,” she continued.

Gordon told his family later that evening what had actually transpired and how he had been assisted by a compassionate stranger.

“[He told us] he went to Asda Liscard and came out with a fully flat tyre,” Rachel explained.

“A young man ran over to assist him as he attempted to remove it. He absolutely took over and took care of everything, even making sure his father was okay.”

“I felt really sick thinking how worried and unhappy dad must have been that he hadn’t rung me since I have friends who would have rushed out to help,” she continued.

"Then I found out that this amazing man had done that for him, and it changed my day."