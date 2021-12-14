At the ancient courthouse fire, there was a large fire and police presence.

A massive fire has engulfed a former courthouse, requiring the assistance of emergency personnel.

At around 9 p.m. on Monday, December 13, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service was summoned to the blaze at the decommissioned Halton Magistrates Court building on Northway in Runcorn.

At least six fire engines and many police cars can be seen in the footage from the scene.

While emergency personnel try to put out the fire, a wide cordon has been set up.

“At around 9pm on Monday 13 December, officers were summoned to the derelict Halton Magistrates Court building in Runcorn following reports of a fire,” a fire department spokesperson said.

“The fire is now being tackled by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

It’s unclear whether anyone was inside the structure.

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to fire and police officials, but once it is under control, investigation work will commence.

Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Constabulary online using the reference number IML 1155347.