At the Anchorage Airport, more than 3,000 fake vaccination cards from China were discovered.

Customs agents in Anchorage confiscated more than 3,000 bogus vaccination cards from China, according to the US Customs and Border Protection department. The cards looked a lot like the certificates that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave out.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the cards had “poor quality printing” and “closely resembled the legitimate CDC certificates supplied by healthcare providers when giving the COVID vaccine.”

The credentials came from China, according to Kymberly Fernandez, assistant area port director with the CBP in Anchorage. In connection with the case, a criminal inquiry has been begun.

The cards, which were received in compact packets, were seized in the last week at international cargo freight facilities in Anchorage, according to CBP spokeswoman Jaime Ruiz. According to the Associated Press, all of the packages were mailed from the same person in China and were being distributed across the United States.

Memphis and Anchorage were among the busiest cargo airports in the US last year, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). As the number of people refusing vaccination has increased, the aforementioned ports have also become key ports for shipping bogus vaccination cards. 3,600 fraudulent cards were detected lately in Memphis shipping facilities.

According to a new report by Check Point, a cybersecurity firm based in Silicon Valley, the black market for false cards has become highly active as technology has made it easier for people to obtain them. According to the researchers, those who have a Telegram account and some cryptocurrencies have simpler access to these cards.

According to the investigation, there are over 2,500 Telegram groups selling fraudulent immunization cards. The aforementioned organizations have a combined following of over 100,000 people. Telegram groups offering immunization credentials have seen a 566 percent increase in followers since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, the extremely contagious Delta variety continues to plague the United States, with COVID-19 infections up roughly 18 percent in the last seven days, according to Axios.

The Delta variety has taken hold in the United States and is rapidly spreading among the unvaccinated. The majority of the new cases have been reported in Washington, D.C., West Virginia, and the Upper Midwest.

"We continue to see an increase in cases driven by the more transmissible Delta variety, with cases concentrated in neighborhoods with lower vaccination rates," said White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients.