At the airport, an editorial writer for Hong Kong’s Apple Daily was detained.

According to local media sources, a writer for the now-defunct Hong Kong pro-democracy publication Apple Daily was arrested at the airport on Sunday while attempting to depart the city.

According to local newspaper the South China Morning Post and online news site Citizen News, editorial writer Fung Wai-kong was arrested on suspicion of foreign cooperation to threaten national security.

Mr Fung was reportedly on his way to Britain when he was apprehended, according to local media.

According to police, a 57-year-old man was arrested at the airport on Sunday night under the national security statute, although he was not identified.

He is the seventh Apple Daily executive to be detained in the last two weeks as Hong Kong authorities press down on dissent, arresting the majority of the city’s leading pro-democracy advocates and overhauling the city’s election laws to keep opposition voices out of the legislature.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) expressed its displeasure with the police’s targeting of journalists.

The HKJA stated in a statement that “freedom of expression and freedom of the press are essential values of Hong Kong.”

“It will be difficult for Hong Kong to be viewed as an international city if even literati writing is not tolerated.”

Mr. Fung’s detention comes as Stand News, a pro-democracy online news organization, announced in a statement that it will erase commentaries published on its site before June and suspend fundraising efforts due to fears over the sweeping national security law.

Stand News claimed in a statement that the actions were taken to protect the news organization’s supporters, writers, and editorial personnel from Hong Kong’s “literary inquisition.”

Despite the precautions taken, Stand News has stated that it will continue to report the news.

“The Stand News team has been through struggles and tribulations with the people of Hong Kong for the past six and a half years, cherishing each other and weaving the collective legacy of Hong Kong’s survival,” it said in a statement.

"To pass on these memories, we shall remain at our posts, walk among the people of Hong Kong… and write."