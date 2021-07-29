At the Aintree development, new houses are “sitting on sponge” and workers are going underpaid.

A neighbor has warned that new houses being built in Aintree are “resting on a sponge” and could move over time.

Michael Scully, a chartered engineer who lives near the Wango Lane complex under building, told Sefton Council’s planning committee Wednesday night (July 28) that the houses’ foundations were unsafe.

“It’s all sitting on a sponge,” he explained, “and the whole thing is going to shift over time as the thing swells and moves with fluctuations in water.”

He made his remarks during a discussion on developer Mullberry Homes’ (not to be confused with Mulberry Homes) application to raise the number of homes on the land from 53 to 59.

The original designs for 53 dwellings were approved earlier this year, and construction has already begun. However, the updated proposals would replace six terraced houses with two blocks of six flats, all of which would be classified as affordable housing.

The 53-home project was already an increase over the original application for 43 units, despite the fact that the Local Plan only allowed for 25 homes on the land.

While planning officers concluded the increase would be permissible because it only slightly exceeded the council’s dwelling density limit, they informed the meeting on Wednesday that any subsequent increases would be unlikely to be approved.

Mr Scully, on the other hand, had additional worries, alleging that the location was prone to floods and that some of the properties were too close to the canal and would be difficult to insure.

“The canal and rivers officer raised issues with the case officer,” he said. They expressed grave worries about its proximity to the canal.”

Mr Scully further claimed that numerous workers had deserted the construction site because the developer had not paid them.

“This isn’t well-managed, well-built, or sustainable, and it won’t be affordable,” he said.

Building requirements, on the other hand, are not within the planning committee’s purview, and officers claim the site was not flooded.

They also stated that the additional six homes would not generate substantial traffic congestion.

“Summary ends,” the committee voted 10-3 to support the suggestions.