At the age of 91, a ‘down to earth’ father of three carried the Olympic torch.

A Southport father of two has discovered an Olympic torch from 2012.

Chris Gary, of Southport, received the torch from his uncle, who received it from Chris’ grandfather, Norman Wells.

Many people in Merseyside knew Norman. The Liverpool Trojans, the oldest English baseball team, he established, played for, managed, and eventually became the president of.

Owner of hotel kicks men out for making’sexual’ statements to workers.

He not only made sporting history, but he also served in the Navy during WWII.

Norman was a member of HMS Renown during WWII, and he was instrumental in the Malta convoy.

Norman had served in the merchant navy for three years when he was only 18 years old. In 1939, he decided to return home to be with his family.

Norman and his friend Bert Maude began to follow the Liverpool professional ice hockey club, which featured a large number of imported Canadians, two of whom had previously played for the Great Britain baseball team, which had won the first World Amateur Championship in 1938.

Norman discovered towards the end of the ice hockey season that the majority of these Canadians were baseball players for the Liverpool Giants. As a result of this, Norman and Bert fell in love with baseball after witnessing it for the first time.

However, when WWII broke out at the end of the 1939 baseball season, the two buddies volunteered in the Royal Navy and served until the war’s end.

Norman’s passion for the game never waned, and he was able to attend games in Canada as well as a local league game at Goodison Park.

Norman returned home once the war was done. Many of the lads would congregate at the local pub, the Halton Castle, and by chance, so did the local baseball clubs who played at Everton’s training facility at the time.

Theo Kelly, the manager of Everton, was a huge supporter of baseball and even had a team made up of Everton players that competed in the Liverpool league.

Norman challenged the local squad, The Liverpool Robins, to a match one evening after a baseball game and numerous pints.

With only Norman and a few others in, the bar team Norman put up was quickly swept away. “The summary has come to an end.”