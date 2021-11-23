At the age of 87, a ‘gentle giant’ who won riches and served as a Cavern doorman passed away.

At the age of 87, a Merseyside wrestler who also worked as a doorman at The Cavern Club and won Commonwealth gold died.

Tony Buck, a Litherland native, earned a slew of awards throughout his wrestling career in the 1950s and 1960s, including four British heavyweight titles.

But it was at the Commonwealth Games in Perth, Australia, in 1962, when he won gold as a 28-year-old.

Tony began wrestling at the age of 18 and credits his cousin, Gerard Grant, a World War II paratrooper, with kindling his passion and achieving all of his following success.

Tony acquired a job as a doorman at the Cavern in the early 1960s after previously working as a laborer.

In 2002, he stated: “At lunchtime and in the evenings, I’d be on the door, and the rest of the time, I’d train.”

Tony left professional wrestling in 1966, at the age of 32, citing the following reasons: “I’d simply lost the will to do so. But I had a great time competing, and no one can take my gold medal away from me.” But he remained a formidable presence in his native Litherland until his death on November 15, following a brief illness.

Racheal Buck, Tony’s niece, said: “He was a local wrestling icon who competed in Olympic and Commonwealth games for England in a number of nations around the world.

“He was a wonderful uncle who loved and cared for his nieces and nephews. He was a massive monster, but he was also a kind giant. There isn’t a nicer individual on the planet.” On Monday, December 13, a funeral will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea church, followed by burial at Thornton Garden of Rest.