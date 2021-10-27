At the age of 49, a former councillor who was a “light in everyone’s life” passed away.

Earlier this week, a beloved councillor who was a “lovely wife and doting mother” died in hospital.

Gill Neal, 49, served on St Helens Borough Council for four years after being elected in 2016 as a councillor for The Independants representing Windle.

Gill was on the council from 2017 to 2018, serving as cabinet member for public health and wellbeing before leaving in 2020 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Mum was ’embarrassed’ on the street until a stranger knelt down to assist her.

Despite her diagnosis in early 2020, Gill continued to serve on the council until August of last year, when she resigned.

Gill passed away on Monday evening at Willowbrook Hospice (October 25).

Gill is survived by her husband Simon, children Molly and Josh, mother Lyn, and many others whose lives she impacted.

Since then, tributes have been offered to the’strong-minded’ and ‘very supportive’ woman.

“Despite coming from outside the area, Gill was passionate about our borough and was a great advocate for raising awareness of health issues – so to battle as long as she did, doing so with such a positive mindset, says a lot about the strong character she was,” said Kath O’Dwyer, Chief Executive of St Helens Borough Council.

“On behalf of St Helens Borough Council, my heartfelt sympathies are sent to her family and friends at this difficult time.”

“Thank you for being in my life, holding my hand and assuring me everything will be okay when I wasn’t okay,” Jess Hopwood said in a heartfelt tribute.

“Thank you for taking me to and from the hospital when something went wrong with my family and I needed to be there.”

“Thank you for always being there for me when I wanted to weep, shout, or embrace someone. Thank you for everything you’ve done for my family and me.

“I appreciate you welcoming me into your house with open arms and never passing judgment on my predicament. Thank you for being there on results day when I wasn’t feeling well and didn’t get into my first choice institution, calming me down and assisting me in getting into another.

“Thank you for pointing me in the proper direction and pushing me to pursue my dreams.”

The summary comes to a close.

“