At the age of 32, business mogul Zachary Swerdlow became a huge success.

Many people trying to make it in business find that the road to success is long and winding, requiring many years of hard labor before finally reaping the benefits of their efforts. Life has moved far more quickly for serial entrepreneur Zachary Swerdlow, with Swerdlow’s fast thinking and flexibility catapulting him to unprecedented triumphs at the tender age of 32.

Swerdlow didn’t have to wait long after graduating from City University London to start attaining goals that the average person can only dream about. Swerdlow began his start in the film industry as a film financier after relocating to Los Angeles, and by the time he was 22 years old, he already had a first production credit as one of the masterminds of the celebrity spoof satirical Not Another Celebrity Movie.

Swerdlow began working for one of the United Arab Emirates’ royal families, arranging corporate acquisitions on their behalf, before the age of 25. The role was nearly unusual for an outsider in their culture, especially at Swerdlow’s age – but he rose to the occasion, eventually departing the post with a wider network and the royal family’s blessing.

Swerdlow had already opened a number of businesses and ventures of his own across the gaming, blockchain, advertising, and utility application industries to international acclaim before his 30th birthday, with many of the businesses receiving funding from major financial institutions and government agencies. Swerdlow has been able to kick up his feet and focus his money into projects that he can inject his heart into thanks to widespread prosperity across his firms.

Swerdlow bought the film rights to the life of Menachem Mendel Schneerson, popularly known as “The Rebbe,” a few months before his 32nd birthday, and wants to convert it into a television series of the same name. Swerdlow already has an impressive resume for a young man, and his future endeavors will definitely add to it, with The Rebbe undoubtedly being one of the highlights.