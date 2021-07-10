At the age of 20, a self-taught baker establishes her “dream store” and hires her best friends.

A 20-year-old Southport woman began baking as a pastime at the age of 16 and has already opened her own cake shop, employing her best friends, barely four years later.

Leanne Prescott spent the most of her adolescence playing in several football academies in the North West, ranging from Manchester United to Everton. She quickly built a clientele after beginning to bake for family and friends. The outhouse at their home was quickly transformed into a workshop by Leanne, her mother, Petula, and her father, Peter, after only three years.

“I started my page when I was 16 as a pastime baking for family and friends,” Leanne told the ECHO. I began baking in my parents’ kitchen and required extra space after three years. We converted the outbuilding into a workshop with the help of my family, which we outgrew in three months.

Mum has the biggest baby the midwives had ever seen.

“Shortly after, we began looking for my ideal shop, which we discovered in an unexpectedly short time and in the ideal location. Baking was not always something I was really committed to, despite the fact that I had always enjoyed it. I had perilously playing football at academy level since I was ten years old, and I had spent the majority of my time doing so, which had made me a dedicated individual.

“I never intended baking to become a job for me, but I was ecstatic when I received favorable comments from my first customers and saw how far I had progressed by educating myself.”

Leanne is now living her best life, with her “dream shop” and working with her close pals at all hours of the day and night. Her triumph, though, hasn’t been without its setbacks. With the Covid-19 outbreak affecting everyone, Leanne initially witnessed a reduction in sales.

But there is a silver lining to every cloud, and Leanne saw an increase in social media participation. People were following her more closely on her pages, which she claims “took Cake Corner to the next level.”

“At the start of the epidemic, we were concerned since sales started to decline significantly,” she added, “but we persevered and after a couple of weeks, sales started to rise again.” The summary comes to a close.